Tamil Nadu: Municipal Commissioner Removed After Harassing Fruit Vendors, Holding Photo-op

Vaniyampadi Municipal Commissioner Cecil Thomas from Thirupattur district of Tamil Nadu has been removed from his position after a video of him harassing the fruit sellers and vandalizing their shops in a local market area went viral on social media. According to sources, departmental action has been initiated against him and he has been put on a 'waiting list'. Meanwhile, another official, Mevisharam ME Babu, from the municipality has been appointed as the Municipal Commissioner as of now.

On Tuesday, a video went viral wherein Cecil Thomas was seen pulling down the shops and toppling the pushcarts of local fruit vendors, alleging that they didn't follow the social distancing norms.

Cecil Thomas apologizes

On Wednesday, Thomas gave a press conference apologizing for his actions. He had said "We gave multiple warnings to maintain the social distancing norms in the market. We don't want to become this place like another Koyembedu and hence I behaved in such a way, this is for the welfare of the people, I am sorry for what happened. The district administration is trying to make this place a zero contamination zone." He further went to the shops and provided them with compensation for the damage, not failing to hold a photo-op with the same people he harassed.

