Union Bank Of India Opening Time, Closing Time And Lunch Time: Here Is A Complete Guide

The Union Bank of India was established on November 11, 1919, in Bombay. Also known as UBI, it is one of the largest government banks in India. Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated the bank and also talked about how the bank served the nation's need of having a Bank that could handle crores of Indian Rupees.

The bank was officially nationalised in 1980. Since 1919, the bank has grown at a successful rate with over 4 thousand branches spread globally. The bank has international as well as domestic branches. It also offers a range of services for its corporate and retail clients. Here is the opening time and other details that you need to know about Union Bank of India.

Union Bank of India Working hours

Day Banking Hours Weekdays 10 AM to 4 PM 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturdays 10 AM to 4 PM 2nd and 4th Saturdays Closed Sundays Closed

What is the Opening Time for Union Bank of India?

The Union Bank of India opens at 10 AM every day on the weekdays. The bank only works on the first, third and fifth Saturday of the month and follows the same opening time as the normal weekdays. The bank does not work on even Saturdays and is closed on Sundays.

What is the Lunch Time for Union Bank of India?

The Union Bank of India does not follow an official lunch schedule for the employees. The employees take their lunch breaks in batches to ensure smooth working and definite customer services. Customers can visit the bank at any time during the banking hours without worrying about their lunch timings.

What is the Closing Time for Union Bank of India?

The Union Bank of India halts its banking services at 4 PM every day. The bank closes at the same time even on the working weekends. Customers can visit the bank anytime between their working hours and can expect a smooth service from the bank.

*Timings may vary across branches

What are the NEFT Timings for Union Bank of India?

Days Timings Weekdays 8 AM to 6:30 PM 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays 8 AM to 6:30 PM

All the NEFT transactions of the Union Bank of India take place on weekdays from 8 AM to 6:30 PM. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. Bulk NEFT files have to be uploaded by 6 PM for processing on the same day.

What are Union Bank of India's RTGS Timings?

Days Timings Weekdays 8 AM to 6:30 PM 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays 8 AM to 6:30 PM

The RTGS timings for the Union Bank of India operate from 8 AM to 4:20 PM on Weekdays. The bank operates on the same timings during the working Saturdays. Bulk RTGS files have to be uploaded by 3:30 PM for processing on the same day.

What is the time of operation of the Union Bank of India Lockers?

The Union Bank lockers operate on the same timing as their banking hours. The bank has not set any different time aside to operate their lockers. Customers who wish to access the lockers can visit their nearby branch anytime during the banking hours.

Branches, ATMs, and Employees

How many branches does Union Bank of India have?

The Bank currently has over 4282 domestic branches located in various locations across India [As of Feb 2020]

How many ATMs does UBI have?

UBI has over 6686 ATMs and over 5586 ATMs throughout the country. [As of February 2020]

How many people are employed at the Union Bank of India?

The current number of people employed at the bank is estimated to be over 37,600 [As of February 2020].

The Union Bank of India operates on all days except Sundays and even Saturdays. The bank remains closed on all public holidays. Some of the services offered by the bank include App Banking, Internet Banking, Self-service banking, SMS Banking, different types of Loans across all their branches. The bank also offers different government schemes and wealth management services like Insurance, Mutual Funds, and Demats.

While one can always visit the bank during their working hours to solve all kinds of queries, the bank also offers a 24/7 helpline that their customers can contact at any time. When a customer registers a grievance with the bank, it also offers a tracking service so that customers can stay updated about the status of their complaint.

