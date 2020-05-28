Union Minister Piyush Goyal Identifies A New 'mantra' For 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday remarked that 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' is about engaging with the world from a position of strength and not just about 'self-reliance.' The Union Minister added that the exploration of new markets while maintaining diversification and consolidation in the current areas of strength is the 'mantra' for success.

Addressing a digital summit on exports organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goyal said that the future of growth lay with industry and the private sector, with the government having a minute role to play. The Railways Minister also identified three important ways to increase India's exports: Reviving manufacturing, diversifying the export basket, and finding newer and more accepting markets. He also stressed that diversification of exports, in addition to consolidating current areas of strength, is necessary for the Indian economy to grow.

Furthermore, the Union Minister highlighted India's opportunity to promote indigenous production in the auto component sector, furniture, air conditioners and others. He added that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is also promoting electronics production while in the pharma sector, API manufacturing is being encouraged and in the Agri export sector, the opportunity is 'huge.'

'More than 50 lakh migrants ferried'

Earlier in the day, Piyush Goyal informed that the Shramik Specials run by Indian Railways has ferried more than 50 lakh migrants back to their home states. Apart from this, Goyal also highlighted that the Railways have provided free food of more than Rs 84 lakh and bottles of water worth almost Rs 1.25 crores have also been provided to passengers as well.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Railways Minister had announced that over 3,000 Shramik Specials have been operated so far. The Ministry of Railways had recently stated that almost 60 per cent of Shramik special trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People from UP and Bihar constitute 80 per cent of the passengers.

(ANI Inputs)