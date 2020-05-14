UP CM Launches “Self Employment Loan Distribution"; Loans Given To 56,000 MSME Businesses

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an array of measures to strengthen the (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) MSME sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath organised an online loan fair to hand over cheques to over 56,000 MSME business persons in order to boost their business.

"I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister and Finance Minister for announcing the package and MSME Department for coordinating with state-level bankers committee and distributing loans worth Rs 2002 crores in one go to 56,754 beneficiaries," said Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hands over cheques to people involved in MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector as part of state's online loan fair. Around 36000 business persons will get loans worth Rs 1600-2000 crores under the programme. pic.twitter.com/hvaOc8FHTh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 14, 2020

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister welcoming the Finance Minister's measures revealed that UP would provide loans amounting to Rs 2000 crore from May 14. "From tomorrow, we are going to start an online loan fair for MSME sector. Around 36,000 business persons will get a loan worth Rs 1600 - Rs 2000 crore tomorrow," said the UP CM. He also revealed that the MSME sector is something that Uttar Pradesh really thrives on saying that UP has the largest number of units when it comes to MSMEs.

"With the help of PM we are already working on our 'one district, one product', scheme to push forward the MSME sector, however, Corona really affected it. But today specific measures have been announced by the Centre for the MSME units, including EPF. This will help the workers in this sector and I welcome them," he added.

