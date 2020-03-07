Yes Bank Crisis Live Updates: Founder Rana Kapoor Taken To ED Office For Questioning

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari wrote a letter to fellow parliamentarian Jayant Sinha on Saturday, urging him to convene an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance in the wake of the Yes Bank crisis. Currently, Sinha is the chairperson of this committee. Tewari stated that the imposition of a moratorium on Yes Bank along with the collapse of DHFL and IL&FS was a warning sign for the economy.
My request to Hon’ble @jayantsinha to kindly convene the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance to take stock of the Yes Bank Crisis that has impacted 29 Lakh Depositers at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/S0jGhmazXO— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 7, 2020
The case against Kapoor is linked to the DHFL probe as the loans lent by the bank to the company allegedly turned nonperforming assets (NPA). According to the latest developments in the investigation, between April and July 2018, DHFL gave a loan worth Rs 600 crore to Doit Urban Ventures, which was reportedly controlled by the Rana Kapoor family. This loan was issued at a time when DHFL itself failed to pay back the debts it owned to YES Bank.
YES Bank's debt exposure in DHFL in terms of short-term debentures during this time period in 2018 was Rs 3,700 crore. At the same time, YES Bank had also given a loan worth Rs 750 crore to RKW Developers. DHFL and RKW Developers are both under the ED scanner for financing a deal between Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL and Dawood Ibrahim's aide Iqbal Mirchi, an alleged Indian drug trafficker who died in 2013.
In a massive development, sources reported that Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at Yes Bank founder and former MD-CEO Rana Kapoor at his residential premises in Mumbai's Samudra Mahal. Sources also reported that a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) has been registered against him. The ED is the only central agency to have registered a case against Kapoor till now.
Mumbai: Rana Kapoor, #YesBank founder has been taken to Enforcement Directorate office for questioning. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IvjtSaWpEm— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020
On Thursday, the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, superseding its Board of Directors. In the meantime, former Chief Financial Officer of SBI Prashant Kumar has been appointed as its administrator. The withdrawals for customers have been capped at Rs.50,000. However, an exception can be made on the grounds of a medical emergency, higher education costs, marriage expenses, and unavoidable emergency.
The RBI has cited Yes Bank's “inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses” and “serious governance issues” as some of the reasons for taking action. The RBI on Friday unveiled a draft reconstruction scheme of Yes Bank in the public domain. Moreover, the RBI has invited suggestions and comments from the members of the public until March 9, 2020.
Under the ‘Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, the authorised capital of the reconstructed bank shall be altered to Rs.5,000 crore while the number of equity shares will be 2,400 crores. The investor bank shall hold 49% shareholding in the reconstructed bank. Moreover, it cannot reduce its holding below 26% before the completion of three years of infusion of the capital.
Once the scheme comes into operation, the RBI-appointed administrator will be replaced by a new Board on which the investor bank will have two nominee directors. Importantly, the draft states that no customer will be entitled to get any compensation from the reconstructed bank on account of the changes occurred by virtue of the scheme. On the other hand, all employees will continue in service with the same terms and services at least for a period of one year.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar revealed that the SBI wants to pick a 49% stake in Yes Bank. Mentioning that the draft reconstruction plan had been unveiled by the RBI, he said that SBI's investment and legal team of SBI is conducting due diligence on it. Thereafter, Kumar stated that the SBI would get back to the RBI with its comments before the March 9 deadline.
Kumar explained the obligations that are a part of the draft scheme. He declared that the SBI would make an initial investment of Rs.2,450 crore in Yes Bank. In response to a specific question asked by Republic TV regarding the ED raids on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, the SBI Chairman replied that an individual was different from an entity. He refuted the notion that the raids would have an impact on SBI’s investment in Yes Bank.