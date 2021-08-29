5 Most Demanding Job Opportunities For Freelance Writers Post COVID-19

After 2019, the world is shifted offline to online and office to home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new culture of work from home has taken place. Now the organizations are not sure about a general situation. Even new startups are building, but work from home option has little eliminated the office culture. It is a little horrible, but the positive thing is that women, specially-abled people, and general people can move in freelancing. Now, women can get more chances as freelancers with complete safety, and specially-abled people have to move nowhere in a challenging situation. Also, other freelancers can get work from home.

In a conversation with Republic World, Ankit Dev Arpan and Shanya Das, founders of The Writers Community, which is is an indian market place for freelancer, has discussed about how one can become a freelance writer.

5 most demanding job opportunities for freelance writers

Copy Editor: Use your hand in Copy Editing

Plagiarized contents are a big no in the content Market. In contradiction of this sentence, the truth is Nowadays, publishers have only pre-prepared content. Every publishing agency or center is looking for copy editors. It is necessary for white labeling of content, and its the need of the current situation. So, if a freelancer has Paraphrasing skill and can play not only with words, with sentence too with grammatical command can apply for copyediting.

Translator: Try to change the language of the content

Language is the most outstanding achievement of social animals; because of it, we are human. In the content industry, Bi-Lingual is a basic need, but multilingual content is a unique feature. If you think that you can change the language of the content in different languages, try for a translator’s post. There is good pay for English to Hindi and vice versa but decent pay for translation in Regional and International languages.

News Writer: Leave blogging and shift yourself to News Writing for Writing Jobs

“Change is the rule of nature,” and the economy of the world is based on the ‘Rule of Demand.’ Prepare yourselves according to these two power quotes. Every second writer is a blogger or an article writer, but demand has shifted to news or press release writing. If you are keenly interested in fact-checking and presenting truth with authenticity, kindly invest your skill in news writing. Various news portals, including Sansad TV, are inviting applications for news writing.

Content Creator: Prepare content for upcoming examines for the job opportunities

The change in the offline to online mode of education and exams created some unavoidable issues, but it created opportunities too. Now, academic writing has decent options. Various e-learning platforms are inviting experts for academic writing. The demand for K-12 content materials and other competitive exams is high; if anyone has command on a particular subject, they can choose positions of content curators, content creators, subject matter experts, academic reviewers, etc.

Social Media Executive: Create an impact on social media with your words

In the progressive digital world, social media is a primary need not only for brands even for individuals too. The demand for social media managers and marketers is rising day by day. If your words have the power to pull out an audience from social media platforms, and your comments can attract the eyes of users, don’t waste it anywhere else. Social media is a platform where you can use your skills and generate leads for various organizations. Social Media Influencers or managers earn pretty good and try to board yourself on the next social media impact creator.

(Disclaimer: The article has been authored by Ankit Dev Arpan and Shanya Das, founders of The Writers' Community. Views expressed here are personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)