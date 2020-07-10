'Silly Issue Of Egos': Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At HRD Ministry & UGC For Exam Diktat

Maharashtra Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday lashed out at the HRD Ministry and the UGC for mandating that the final year university exam should be conducted by September end. The Maharashtra government has consistently ruled out holding exams for all students in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Terming the decision as "absolutely absurd", he urged the UGC not to make this an ego issue.

Maintaining that the lives of lakhs of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff are at risk, he questioned whether the HRD Ministry and the UGC would take responsibility for their well-being. He cited factors such as mental stress and incomplete syllabus to reiterate that conducting exams was an unwise move. Moreover, the Maharashtra CM's son pointed out that top universities across the world had skipped exams. Currently, there are 2,30,599 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 1,27,259 patients have been discharged while 9,667 fatalities have been reported.

The decision of the HRD Ministry of Union Govt, and the UGC is absolutely absurd and probably from an alternate universe. I urge UGC to not make this a silly issue of egos and realise that lakhs of lives of students, teachers, non teaching staff are at stake. (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 10, 2020

MVA formula cited

Writing on Twitter, Thackeray recalled that the MVA government had devised a fair formula for grading students. While highlighting that students would be passed on the aggregate of their performance in past semesters, he explained that those who wanted to better their grades could sit for the exams when they are held. He lamented that the HRD Ministry and the UGC were shifting focus from the effort of the Centre and state governments to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The MVA has decided a formula based on being fair and just:

• Students to be passed on aggregate of their past performance in past semesters

• those still feeling that they must do more can always appear for exams, by their own choice, when exams can be held.

(4/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 10, 2020

UGC revises guidelines for exams

The UGC on July 6 revised the guidelines on exams and academic calendar for universities amid the COVID-19 crisis. It contended that the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students was linked to conducting the final year exams. The state governments have made provided the option of holding exams in offline mode, online mode or blended format. In case a student is unable to appear for exams, he/she shall be given another opportunity so that there is no disadvantage.

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

