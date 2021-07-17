Academic Batch Joining Colleges & Universities In 2021 Will Begin 2nd Year By Aug 1, 2022

On Saturday, July 17, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued the new academic calendar for 2021-22 in line with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis to all universities and colleges. Universities and colleges are directed to start the admission process after the Class 12 Board exam results are announced, which UGC expects by July 31, to bring the academic calendar on track after the second wave of COVID-19 lockdown.

The universities have been directed to complete the admission process by September 30, 2021, and begin the new academic session from October 1, 2021. The last date to fill the vacant seats in universities and colleges will be October 31. Also, the documents for the new admissions can be submitted by December 31, 2021. In case of delay in declaration of Qualifying (Class 12) result, the Higher Education institute may start their new academic session from October 18.

According to Supreme Court’s order, it is expected that the result of all state boards, as well as CBSE and ICSE, would be released by July 31, 2021. And following this, the admission process is expected to begin by August 1, 2021.

As per the UGC notice, "The provisions contained in the UGC Guidelines dated 24.09.2020 shall be applicable for the academic session 2021-2022. For students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions may start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible, following the guidelines/directions related to the COVID-19 pandemic issued by the appropriate government/competent authority".

Further considering the financial situation of parents amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, UGC has stated, "A full refund of fees should be made on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31, 2021, for the academic session 2021- 2022 as a special case. It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e. there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/ migrations up to October 31, 2021. Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee".

According to the new UGC calendar, the next academic session will commence for the 2020-2021 batch will be August 01, 2022, preceded by the semester break that will end by July 31, 2022. The mode of teaching will be as per state guidelines and convenience considering their COVID-19 situations. The teaching can take place in a blended mode, both online and offline.

UGC exam guidelines announced

As per the circular issued by the University Grants Commission, universities have been asked to complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021. Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards.

(Image credit: PTI)