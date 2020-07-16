Admission 2020 In West Bengal: Online Admissions To Start For Undergraduate Courses

After many colleges in India started opting for the online mode to start admissions for undergraduate courses, the West Bengal education board also announced that the state is now gearing up to enable the students to apply for university admissions using online mode. This decision is being considered in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the surging positive cases in the country. The official statement would be released shortly in August. Read on to know more about the colleges admission process for West Bengal universities.

West Bengal education minister's comments on UG college admission

West Bengal’s education minister Partha Chatterjee recently gave a statement to a media portal mentioning that the admissions for an undergraduate course in various west Bengal universities would be taken place through online mode this year due to the coronavirus situation.

The official statement is expected to be released in the early week of August.

On asking whether the final semester students would have to sit for exams or not, Chatterjee stated that the West Bengal universities have already decided on the evaluation criteria based on UGC in April. He added that they can’t compromise the safety of the students in the current coronavirus situation. This was in response to the earlier advisory released by the Centre that recommended making the Student sit for final sem exams in an offline or online mode by September 30th.

On talking about the placement opportunities of final year students, Chatterjee stated that they are considering to approach the alumni of various higher education institutions to help the students with placements.

West Bengal education minister on higher secondary exam

The higher secondary examinations will be released around July 17th while the markets for this higher secondary exam will be available from 52 centres on July 31st.

For 10th class students, whose results were recently declared, the education minister advised the students to apply in their own institution from August 1 to 10th for getting admission in 11th, 12th standard.

However, if they wish to join a new institution for their higher studies they can apply to other schools from August 11 to August 31st.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock