TNEA 2020: Tamil Nadu Rolls Out Engineering Admission Schedule; Online Application Starts

Higher education minister K P Anbalagan of Tamil Nadu announced on Wednesday about the start of admission for the state-affiliated engineering programs. The minister released the admission schedule for the programs that students wish to apply for. Students can log in to the official website of TNEA any day from now until August 16. Soon after the registration, the online dates for counselling and further guidelines will be given.

TNEA 2020 forms out now

According to the announcements made by minister K P Anbalagan the certificate verification, special counselling for specially-abled candidates followed by supplementary counselling will all follow the online route for TNEA 2020. The students applying will have to follow through the conditions mentioned in the application forms thoroughly to avoid any last-minute hassles as the entire process is online for TNEA 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only delayed the admissions but also affected the academic classes. After the admission, the classes might only begin during late October or early November. However, the minister has not confirmed the dates of the starting of classes after the engineering admission.

TNEA 2020 detailed engineering admission schedule for aspirants-

Process Dates Online application begins for TNEA admission July 15 The final date for applying for engineering admission 2020 August 16 Final date to upload documents August 20 Random number details August 21 Certificate verification of students Between August 24 to September 1 The rank list of aspirants of TNEA admission September 7 Special counselling for candidates for TNEA admission September 10 to September 14 General counselling for candidates September 17 to October 6 Supplementary counselling for candidates October 8 to October 12

Engineering admission 2020 for TNEA to have greater turnout?

Students will have to follow the link to gain access to the form. Students are urged to keep a scanned photograph and the signature ready. The forms will have several credentials to be filled, all of which are compulsory. Last year alone, over 61.2% seats or 83,396 students were admitted to TNEA out of the lakhs of students who applied through the online counselling method. The state engineering admission expects more turn out this year.

Students must log in to the site. The link is https://www.tneaonline.org/. Once logged in, the aspirant must complete all form filling requirements under the tab 'Click Here for Registration'. Once clicked, the page will lead you to fill personal credentials for TNEA 2020. Fill everything with correct spellings and details. Save data and complete the next form. You will also get your unique user ID and password after the registration for future use.

