AEEE Slot Booking 2021 For Phase 2 Exam: Here's How To Book A Slot, Check Steps Here

AEEE 2021 slot booking: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will begin the AEEE 2021 phase 2 slot booking today. The slot booking window was scheduled to open at 5 pm today. However, the link has not been activated yet. The window for slot booking will close at 5 pm on June 9. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct the AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam from June 11 to 14 in a remote proctored exam mode.

AEEE 2021 Slot Booking

Candidates who have passed the phase 1 exam can book their slots for appearing in the phase- 2 exam after the link is activated. The admit card for the exam will be issued only after booking the slots. The slots timings for AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam are- 10 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Amrita University will also conduct a mock test from June 8 to 10 from 10 am to 5 pm.

How to book a slot for AEEE 2021 Phase-2 exam

Visit the official website- https://www.amrita.edu/

On the top panel of the homepage, click on the 'Admissions tab' and select B.Tech 2021 option

A new page will open

Click on the 'Slot booking' tab given on the left side of the page

Log in using your application number and password

Verify the data displayed on the screen

Check the box to confirm the details

Click on Book a Seat link

Choose the slot and submit

After you have booked a slot, click on the hall ticket download link to download it.

Direct link to book AEEE 2021 slot

The selections of slots for the AEEE 2021 exams will be on a first come first serve basis. Candidates are advised to complete the slot booking process as early as possible. When confirming the slots for the exams in case the slot is no longer available it means that several candidates might be booking the same slot.