AEEE Slot Booking 2021 For Phase 2 Exam: Here's How To Book A Slot, Check Steps Here

AEEE 2021 slot booking: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will begin the AEEE 2021 phase 2 slot booking today. The slot booking window was scheduled to open at 5 pm today. However, the link has not been activated yet. The window for slot booking will close at 5 pm on June 9. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct the AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam from June 11 to 14 in a remote proctored exam mode.
Candidates who have passed the phase 1 exam can book their slots for appearing in the phase- 2 exam after the link is activated. The admit card for the exam will be issued only after booking the slots. The slots timings for AEEE 2021 phase 2 exam are- 10 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Amrita University will also conduct a mock test from June 8 to 10 from 10 am to 5 pm.
The selections of slots for the AEEE 2021 exams will be on a first come first serve basis. Candidates are advised to complete the slot booking process as early as possible. When confirming the slots for the exams in case the slot is no longer available it means that several candidates might be booking the same slot.