Afghanistan Taliban Crisis: Afghan Students At JNU Fear Going Back, Want VISA Extension

The ongoing Afghan-Taliban crisis has scared Afghan students in Indian universities from going back to their home country - Afghanistan where the situation is worsening. Afghan students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have also feared going back to Afghanistan. Such students want to extend their visas through their academic courses such as Ph.D.

As per a report of ANI, 12 students from Afghanistan studying at JNU are worried about their stay in India as the tenure of their visa is about to expire within few months. Such students want to get their visas extended. The visa limit for most of the foreign students will expire by the month of December 2021, said ANI.

"For a war-torn country like Afghanistan, most of the people are extensively unemployed and trying to escape from either death or captivity. Arranging a 'hefty fee' seems impossible." Afghan students in JNU told ANI.

JNU Students seek visa extension

"Situation is extremely critical there. I am hoping that the administration will understand our situation and extend my visa permit. Also, Ph.D. in JNU is highly expensive for foreign nationals, and for poor families that are certainly not the possible way out. However, at present, I really don't know what to do."If a student visa expires, one cannot work or study until a new permit is given. Also while extending a visa, one must be sure that his/her passport does not expire at the same time. The study permit cannot be extended beyond the passport's expiry date," Jalaluddin, a JNU student told ANI.

Shafiq Sultan, a student of International Relations and Area studies in JNU told ANI, "My visa will get over by December 31. I was a government employee before I came here to study. I am sure if I go back they will capture me. My family is staying in the area captured by the Taliban and I am unable to contact them for the last one and a half weeks. The tension is scaling up, we definitely need help."

"I spoke with my father a week ago, he told me my family is escaping to another area because the Taliban may take control over our city. They do not want me to come back but the fee structure for foreign students is extremely high which we cannot bear without family's support. However, my family is completely unemployed."JNU administration released a press note on August 14 stating "Some Afghan students of JNU have requested the JNU administration to facilitate their return to the Campus. As the University has remained closed as per the latest Circular issued by the DDMA, Govt. of NCT, Delhi, this matter is currently being looked into," Ali Asghar, an Afghan student at JNU told ANI said.