AICTE Academic Calendar 2021 Revised, Check New Counselling And Admission Dates

AICTE Academic Calendar: All India Council for Technical Education has revised its academic calendar. AICTE revised academic calendar is for session 2021-22. The calendar can be accessed at https://aicte-india.org/, which is the official website of AICTE.

AICTE Calendar: As per the revised calendar, here are some of the important days

Last date for Grant of approval to technical institutions is scheduled for 30th June 2021

Last date for Grant of affiliation by the University/Board is scheduled for 15th July 2021

Last date for completion of the first round of counseling is 31st August 2021

Last date for commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses is 1st September 2021

Last Date for Completion of Second Round of Counselling / Admission for Allotment of Seats is 9th September 2021

Last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund is 10th September 2021

Last Date up to which First-Year Students can be Admitted Against Vacancies 15th September 2021

Last Date for Commencement of Classes for First-Year Students of Technical Courses 15th September 2021

Last Date for Lateral Entry Admission to Second Year Courses for Newly Admitted Students is 20th September 2021

Candidates and colleges can take a look at the revised AICTE Academic calendar on the link been given above. They must ensure they adhere to the dates provided in the calendar for the events and admissions processes. For regular updates about AICTE, candidates, and colleges are advised to regularly visit the AICTE website.



All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was set up in November 1945. It functions as a national-level Apex Advisory Body to conduct a survey on the facilities available for technical education. It promotes development in India in a coordinated and integrated manner

