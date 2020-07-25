AICTE Derecognises 3 PG Programmes By MDI-Gurgaon For Violating Course Duration Norms

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has derecognised three postgraduate programmes offered by MDI-Gurgaon, for violating the norms on course duration. On June 30 the AICTE withdrew its approval for the postgraduate programme in Energy Management, the postgraduate diploma in management and postgraduate programme in Public Policy Management under the 'Executive Management Programme' by MDI-Gurgaon.

MDI-Gurgaon violates AICTE norms

The AICTE order stated that MDI-Gurgaon violated its norms on course duration and was offering the postgraduate programmes in Public Policy management and Energy Management as executive management programmes for 15 months when the approval has always been for 24 months. Further, the AICTE mandated a minimum duration of 15 or 18 months for on-campus classes for the executive management programme but it was being conducted for 12 months, the order said.

AICTE also pulled up the institute’s management for not having fire safety certificates for 34 out of 36 buildings on campus and proper building plan approvals.

The Public Policy management programme is designed for civil servants and public officials from central and state governments, the Executive management programme is for working professionals and entrepreneurs while the Energy management programme strives to prepare leaders for the energy sector.

For now, the institute has been allowed to continue its remaining programmes with a 'strict warning' to comply with all deficiencies highlighted by the expert committee of the Council within six months. The order further said that the approval for restoring derecognised programmes will be granted only after verification of all compliance by AICTE.

The institute has already started the executive management programme in April, by enrolling 20 students however it is not clear what will happen to these students in the wake of AICTE withdrawing approval for this programme.

