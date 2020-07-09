AICTE 2020: AICTE Revised Academic Calendar Released; Read Details Here

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE 2020)recently released an official AICTE notification regarding a revised academic calendar for the current academic year. The AICTE revised academic calendar was released in the wake of current Coronavirus situation in India.

According to AICTE revised academic calendar, classes for existing students of technical courses are all set to commence from August 17, 2020. These classes will begin for students of technical courses except PGDM/PGCM students.

Official AICTE notification regarding AICTE revised academic calendar

#AICTE issues Revised #AcademicCalendar 2020-21 for Technical Institutions. All approved Institutions/Universities are requested to follow #UGCGuidelines too.#UGC issued Revised guidelines on Exam & Academic Calendar for all Univ. in view of #COVID19.



— AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) July 8, 2020

The commencement of classes including lateral entry to second-year courses for newly admitted students will begin from October 15, 2020. The official AICTE notification also said that courses must be completed by August 17, 2020, for management programmes. AICTE 2020 in its official statement said that “UGC has issued revised guidelines on examination and academic calendar for all Universities, in view of the COVID-19 on July 6, 2020. All the AICTE approved institutions/universities are requested to follow the UGC Revised Guidelines on Examination. Accordingly, the Council has issued revised Academic Calendar for 2020-21 for Technical Institutions.” AICTE 2020 also mentioned that the academic calendar may further change as per the COVID-19 situation in India and the guidelines issued by ministries of health and Human Resource Development.

Highlights of AICTE revised academic calendar by AICTE 2020

Grant of affiliation by University/Board – August 15, 2020

Completion of the first round of counselling/admission for allotment of seats – October 5, 2020

Completion of the second round of counselling/admission for allotment of seats – October 15, 2020

Last date up to which students can be admitted against vacancies – October 20, 2020

Commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses except for PGDM/PGCM – August 17, 2020

Commencement of classes for existing students of PGDM/PGCM – July 15, 2020

Last date for cancellation of seats of PGDM/PGCM with a full refund – August 10, 2020

Last date of admission of PGDM/PGCM courses – August 17, 2020

The academic session for the PGDM/PGCM courses for newly admitted students – August 10, 2020

AICTE News

AICTE India recently reduced the duration of MCA programme to two years from three years. AICTE 2020 recently released a notification regarding the same. The decision to reduce the course duration by a year was taken in 545th meeting of University Grant Commission.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website to know about the latest updates and AICTE news.