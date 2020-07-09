AICTE 2020: AICTE Revised Academic Calendar Released; Read Details Here

Quick links:
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE 2020)recently released an official AICTE notification regarding a revised academic calendar for the current academic year. The AICTE revised academic calendar was released in the wake of current Coronavirus situation in India.
According to AICTE revised academic calendar, classes for existing students of technical courses are all set to commence from August 17, 2020. These classes will begin for students of technical courses except PGDM/PGCM students.
Also Read | JCECE 2020: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Form Released On July 8
#AICTE issues Revised #AcademicCalendar 2020-21 for Technical Institutions. All approved Institutions/Universities are requested to follow #UGCGuidelines too.#UGC issued Revised guidelines on Exam & Academic Calendar for all Univ. in view of #COVID19.— AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) July 8, 2020
👉https://t.co/SevzW3NwM7 pic.twitter.com/dFVKQ1myCu
The commencement of classes including lateral entry to second-year courses for newly admitted students will begin from October 15, 2020. The official AICTE notification also said that courses must be completed by August 17, 2020, for management programmes. AICTE 2020 in its official statement said that “UGC has issued revised guidelines on examination and academic calendar for all Universities, in view of the COVID-19 on July 6, 2020. All the AICTE approved institutions/universities are requested to follow the UGC Revised Guidelines on Examination. Accordingly, the Council has issued revised Academic Calendar for 2020-21 for Technical Institutions.” AICTE 2020 also mentioned that the academic calendar may further change as per the COVID-19 situation in India and the guidelines issued by ministries of health and Human Resource Development.
Also Read | JEE Admit Card 2020: JEE Main Admit Card Release Date Announced
Also Read | MCA To Be A 2-year Course From Academic Session 2020-21: AICTE
Also Read | New Academic Session In Standalone B-schools To Begin From July, No Hike In Fees Permissible: AICTE
AICTE India recently reduced the duration of MCA programme to two years from three years. AICTE 2020 recently released a notification regarding the same. The decision to reduce the course duration by a year was taken in 545th meeting of University Grant Commission.
Important Announcement @ #AICTEdge:— AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) July 7, 2020
Change in the duration of #MCA Program from 3 years to 2 years w.e.f. 2020-21 has been approved.
Details: https://t.co/HokQ2EJ8ZN@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank @SanjayDhotreMP @PIBHRD @mygovindia @ugc_india #AICTE pic.twitter.com/t3VvJn29EI