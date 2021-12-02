AIIMS INI CET 2022: First Round PG Seat Allocation Schedule Released; Check Dates

INI CET PG Seat Allotment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the first-round PG seat allocation schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, INI CET 2022. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the seat allocation schedule by visiting the official website of AIIMS INI CET - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates must note that the counselling procedure will commence on December 10, 2021. The schedule has been released for MD, MS, DM, and MDS courses.

Candidates will be able to exercise the selection option for the mock round from December 10, which will conclude on December 12, 2021. The seat allocation result of the mock round will be declared on December 14, 2021. The first round of INI CET 2022 counselling with the Filling option will be available for the candidates only on December 15 and 16, 2021. It must be noted that the counselling process will end on December 27, 2021. Candidates will be able to access their allotment order on "MyPage". To check INI CET 2022 allotment orders, students would require a session, username, password, and security code.

INI CET 2022: INI CET PG Seat Allocation Date

Name of the event Date Excericising of mock choices December 10 to 12, 2021 Announcement of seat allocation December 14, 2021 Excericising of choices for first round December 15 and 16, 2021 Announcemnet of 1st round seat allocation December 21, 2021 Second round seat allocation process December 31, 2021 to January 12, 202 Open round seat allocation January 8 to 31, 2022 Announcemnet od seat allocation of open round January 27, 2021

