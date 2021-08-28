AIIMS Professor Advices To Go Slow On Reopening Of Schools In Delhi; Gauges Pros & Cons

A day after the government of Delhi announced the reopening of schools, colleges and coaching centres in a phased manner, health specialists have spotlighted the need to critically evaluate the pros and cons of the government's decision. Dr Naveet Wig, Professor and Head of the Medicine Department, AIIMS, Delhi on Saturday asserted to 'go slow' on the decision of reopening schools. The senior AIIMS Professor also advised to strictly consider the children as 'unvaccinated individuals', once they are back in their schools.

Treat children as 'unvaccinated individuals': Dr Naveet Wig

Speaking about the reopening of schools in the National Capital , Dr Wig said, "We have to weigh the pros and cons. We know that children are fed up at home. But we have to look at risks as well. These children are not vaccinated. Once they go to school, we have to treat them as unvaccinated individuals," Dr Wig said.

"The other aspect for children is their neurocognitive effects. There should be a balance between their physical and mental health. Further, the festive season is going to arrive in one or two months. It is a close door transmission, we have to go slow and promote these outdoor activities carefully, however, respiratory hygiene, cleanliness and masks should be ensured in schools" he added.

AIIMS Professor presses need to vaccinate all

Commenting on India's rapid rate of vaccination, Dr Wig said, "It's an important feat and I think more vaccinations will be done in the coming times. The country needs to be vaccinated. Until and unless everybody is vaccinated, we can't make the country COVID-free."

Meanwhile, stressing the need for the development of indigenous COVID vaccines, the AIIMS Professor said, "Our aim is to make this country COVID-free. We'll be able to do it by wearing masks and injecting vaccines to everybody. Vaccine research has to continue so we can come up with better and smarter solutions. People cannot lower their guards."

With ANI inputs

Picture by PTI, ANI