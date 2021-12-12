AKTU Students Demand Online Exam Amid Omicron Scare; Seek CM Yogi's Intervention

AKTU Online Exam 2021: The students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow, have urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel offline exams due to the scare of the new COVID strain, Omicron. This comes after CM Adityanath announced that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the prevailing worry of Omicron. In view of the same, students intensified their virtual campaign seeking the intervention of the state government to cancel the offline examination for the odd semester for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate students on December 28.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh CM, "Fears of the third wave of Corona are being expressed." The central and state governments are fully prepared to deal with it. We have provided the best health facilities for the common man. We are taking forward the big campaign of providing free tests, free vaccines, and free food grains. "

AKTU students demand cancellation of the exam

Taking to Twitter, the AKTU students’ union urged students to intensify the online campaign against the offline examination. ''Please tweet more and more for your own safety from the COVID-19 third wave. If u want that AKTU, Lucknow should conduct an online exam then tweet + retweet + tag + use hashTag on daily basis. Show your unity, guys," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, students urged the UP Chief Minister to issue "an order to AKTU University to conduct the exam in online mode for the sake of the safety of the students." Another AKTU student expressed concern over the offline examination that is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2021.

sir many universities conducting exams in online mode then why AKTU is not conducting exams in online mode. Sir please give an order to AKTU university to conduct exam in online mode for the sake of the safety of the students — vinay malik (@vinayma14089087) December 12, 2021

''Are the students of Uttar Pradesh anti-coronavirus? Even amid the country's present situation, if AKTU_Lucknow is conducting offline examinations, then it is playing with the lives of students and their families," a Twitter user said. Another student highlighted that it was difficult for them to study the whole syllabus in half the time.

