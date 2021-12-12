Last Updated:

AKTU Students Demand Online Exam Amid Omicron Scare; Seek CM Yogi's Intervention

AKTU: Students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Lucknow, have urged the UP CM Yogi Adityanath to cancel the offline exams due to Omicron scare.

Written By
Amrit Burman
AKTU

Image: PTI/Representative


AKTU Online Exam 2021: The students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow, have urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel offline exams due to the scare of the new COVID strain, Omicron. This comes after CM Adityanath announced that the state government was fully prepared to deal with the prevailing worry of Omicron. In view of the same, students intensified their virtual campaign seeking the intervention of the state government to cancel the offline examination for the odd semester for Undergraduate and Post-Graduate students on December 28.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh CM, "Fears of the third wave of Corona are being expressed." The central and state governments are fully prepared to deal with it. We have provided the best health facilities for the common man. We are taking forward the big campaign of providing free tests, free vaccines, and free food grains. "

AKTU students demand cancellation of the exam

Taking to Twitter, the AKTU students’ union urged students to intensify the online campaign against the offline examination. ''Please tweet more and more for your own safety from the COVID-19 third wave. If u want that AKTU, Lucknow should conduct an online exam then tweet + retweet + tag + use hashTag on daily basis. Show your unity, guys," the tweet read.

READ | ICSI CS Admit Card for Executive and Professional exam released; here's direct link

Meanwhile, students urged the UP Chief Minister to issue "an order to AKTU University to conduct the exam in online mode for the sake of the safety of the students." Another AKTU student expressed concern over the offline examination that is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2021.

''Are the students of Uttar Pradesh anti-coronavirus? Even amid the country's present situation, if AKTU_Lucknow is conducting offline examinations, then it is playing with the lives of students and their families," a Twitter user said. Another student highlighted that it was difficult for them to study the whole syllabus in half the time.

READ | CTET 2021: Deadline for exam photo, signature correction facility ends on Dec 13

Image: PTI/Representative

READ | Patna High Court invites applications for 18 posts of District Judge from Bar Exam 2021
READ | Allahabad HC assistant review officer exam admit card out; here's direct link to download
READ | JKPSC answer key out for assistant registrar cooperatives societies exam; find direct link
Tags: AKTU, students, online exam
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND