Allahabad High Court Recruitment: Applications Invited For Law Clerk (trainee) Position

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2021: Allahabad High Court has invited applications for the position of Law Clerk (Trainee). The details of the recruitment notification is available on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in. It is a contractual job and the number of vacancies is 94. Here is the direct link to view the official notification. Interested candidates should make sure to apply before August 28, 2021. No applications will be considered post the deadline. In order to apply candidates will have to apply offline in the prescribed format mentioned below.

Allahabad HC Law Clerk Recruitment: Vacancy details

The total number of vacancies for which Allahabad High Court is inviting applications is 94. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, and steps to apply here. The contract will be for a year, however, Court can terminate the contract before the due date. Selected candidates will be given a remuneration of Rs.15,000 per month.

Allahabad law clerk recruitment: Important Dates

The application process was started on July 1, 2021

The last date of applying is August 28, 2021

Educational Qualification and Experience

Candidates should have done three years Professional or five years Integrated Degree in Law from any Law College or recognized University throughout India.

Applications will be accepted only from such 'Law Graduates' who have not yet started their practice as an advocate, Candidate should not have been engaged in any other profession or service.

Candidates who have appeared in LL.B. (Final Year) in 2020-21 Examination but are waiting for results can also apply

Law graduates should have scored more than 55% marks in their LL.B. examination. Candidates will have to submit their final mark sheet of the LL.B. Examination at the time of the interview.

The candidate should have knowledge of Data Entry, Word Processing, and Computer Operations.

Allahabad HC Recruitment: Age Limit and Selection Procedure

Minimum age to apply as on July 1, 2021 is 21 years

Maximum age to apply as on July 1, 2021 is 26 Years

On the basis of the application form, shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview in Allahabad

The interview is expected to be held in September 2021 as per the official notification.

How to Apply

The application forms can be purchased from the counter in the High Court Judicature at Allahabad and at its Lucknow Bench on payment of Rs. 300/- in cash.

The applications forms are also available on the official website of Allahabad High Court (www.allahabadhighcourt.in) and may be downloaded and used subject to payment of application form of Rs. 300/- to be paid through bank draft drawn in favour of Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.