Ambedkar University First Cutoff List 2021 Releasing Today, Check Key Dates Here

Ambedkar University of Delhi will on Tuesday release the first cutoff list for admissions to its undergraduate programme. The Ambedkar University first cutoff list will be released on the official website of the University at aaud.ac.in. Candidates who meet the cutoff mark will be able to apply for the college admissions online. Ambedkar University has also released the detailed schedule for its UG Admissions 2021.

Candidates will be able to apply and pay the application fee of the respective colleges by October 7. The Ambedkar University second cutoff list will be released on October 8 under which the last date to apply and pay the fee is October 11. The third cutoff list will be released on October 12 for which the admission process will go on till October 14. The university will release the list of candidates under CCA/ Sports quota on October 18, 2021.

Ambedkar University Cutoff Releasing Today: Check key dates here

First cut-off list release date-- October 5, 2021

Last date to pay fee -- October 7, 2021

Second Cut-off list --October 8, 2021

Last date to pay the fee -- October 11, 2021

Third cut-off list -- October 12, 2021

Last date for fee payment --October 14, 2021

List of candidates under CCA/Sports -- October 18, 2021

Ambedkar University is run by Delhi Government reserves 85% seats for candidates from the national capital and the remaining seats are for the people from outside Delhi. Ambedkar University has three campuses namely Kashmere Gate, Karampura and Lodhi Road. Candidates are advised to visit the University website for updates for admission to programmes as notified from time to time. In case of any technical problems and queries, please send an email to "admissions@aud.ac.in” Phone Number - +91 011-23863740 (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday to Friday)

DU Admissions 2021

The University of Delhi (DU) has already released the first cutoff list for UG Merit-based admissions on October 1. The admission process for DU colleges began on Monday, October 4. Eligible candidates can apply online till October 8. The DU second cutoff list will be released on October 9. DU 3rd cutoff list will be released on October 16.