AMU Class 10 Exam 2021: Matric Results Declared; Here Are Steps To Download Scorecards

AMU Class 10 Exam 2021: Aligarh Muslim University has announced the Class 10 Exam 2021 results. Candidates who have not checked their results on August 7 can do it now. The results have been uploaded at amucontrollerexams.com. Here are the steps registered candidates need to follow to check their Class 10 results.

AMU Class 10 Exam 2021: Steps to Check

Candidates should visit the official website of AMU that is www.amucontrollerexams.com

Under the notifications sections, the candidate should click on the SSC Part-II main exam link being displayed

A new window will pop up on the screen which asks candidate to login

To check the class 10th results, candidates will have to log in with their credentials

Candidates will have to insert their enrolment number and also mention the date of birth

After clicking on submit button, the result will appear on the computer screen

Cross-check details and download the class 10th results

The candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for future reference

AMU Result highlights

The University recorded a pass percentage of 94.22%. A total of 1,438 students had appeared for the examination in 2021. Out of them, 1,355 students passed the exam.

Students of AMU Girls School namely Poorvi Gupta scored 495 marks out of 500 while Tuba Hussain and Priyanshi Upadhyay, both scored 491 out of 500 marks.

Keshav Varshney of STS High School scored 490 out of 500 marks. Abhinav Kumar of AMU City School and Saara Sazid Khan of Senior Secondary School Girls also scored 490 out of 500 marks.

