AMU Result 2021 For Class 11 BSc, Humanities, Commerce Announced; Check Direct Link

Aligarh Muslim University has announced the AMU Result 2021 for Class 11 BSc, Humanities, and Commerce courses. The University has announced the results fpr class 11 students on Saturday, November 6, 2021. All the students who took the entrance exam can now check their results and download the digital copy of the scorecard. It has been uploaded on the official website of AMU that is amucontrollerexams.com.

Students should know that now they can check the selection list, chance memo list, and special category lists. The dates of reporting, counselling, and admission have not been announced by the University yet. Candidates will be able to check roll code status, name of the test, minimum marks, marks obtained, centre name, date of the test, centre information, and name on the scorecard. The steps to download AMU Result 2021 have been attached below. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check the results.

AMU Result 2021: Steps to check Class 11 BSc, Humanities, Commerce results

Registered candidates who took the exam must visit the official website of Aligarh Muslim University or AMU at amu.ac.in. Go to the ‘Admissions/ Exams’ section available on the header menu of the home page. After being redirected to another page, click on “Result of Admission Tests 2021-22 Guide to Admission 2021-22 & Admission Forms for various courses are available now.” Select the appropriate link to check and download the merit list. Candidates are further advised to take a printout of the selection list, memo list or special category list for any future reference.

The selected candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for being updated about the admission process. If any candidate fails to report for counselling within the stipulated date, then they will not be considered for admission under any circumstances. Here is the direct link to check results.