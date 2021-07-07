Andhra Pradesh To Re-open Schools From August 16; Board Results To Be Declared By July End

As per an ANI report, schools in Andhra Pradesh are set to re-open from August 16. The online classes will be starting on July 12, and teachers of the state will be trained on workbooks from July 15 to August 15. Audimulapu Suresh, Minister of Education for Andhra Pradesh announced this, and added, “Andhra Pradesh government will definitely implement New Education Policy (NEP). The NEP implementation will not lead to shutting down of any schools nor will the post of any teacher be reduced.”. Andhra Pradesh had previously cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams due to COVID. He said that the results for Class 12 students will be announced by end of July, on basis of:

30% of class 10 marks

70% of class 11 marks

Andhra Pradesh govt announces cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams: AP Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Video Conference

AP Education Minister, Suresh also posted pictures of a video conference on Twitter with the caption, “Video conference with education officials. Directs that a high-level expert committee be set up quickly for exam results. Implementation of the Salt Program with World Bank funding, discussion on educational issues. Making an academic calendar, discussing topics that open schools.“ This virtual meeting was reportedly chaired by Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy. Schools all over the country have been shut for over a year due to COVID, but may gradually begin to reopen, with the new NEP guidelines starting with this decision by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' says India's new National Education Policy (NEP) is based on concepts of equity, quality and accessibility — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2020

NEP guidelines

The New National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, approved on July 29, 2020, changed the school education system from a 10+2 breakdown to 5+3+3+4 breakdown. The NEP also broadens the coverage of the Right to Education act and instruction medium up to class 5 will be in regional languages. The NEP states that board exams are also to be more application and knowledge-based, with school curriculums focusing more on core concepts. Vocational education is also to be imparted from 6th grade onwards. The new NEP aims to have a 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GEER) and zero school dropouts by 2030.

(IMAGE: @AudimulapSuresh-Twitter)