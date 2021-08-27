Last Updated:

Anna University Re-Exam Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

Anna University Re-Exam results 2021 have been declared. registered candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards from the official website.

Ruchika Kumari
Anna University Re-Exam results 2021

IMAGE: PIXABAY


Anna University Re-Exam results 2021: Anna University has announced Anna University Result 2021 for the re-examination. The re-exam was held in the month of April and May 2021. The scorecards have been announced for all the regular students studying in the Anna University affiliated colleges. Candidates can get detailed information about the same on the official website of Anna University, coe1.annauniv.edu. 

Registered students can now access their Anna University Re-exam Results 2021 using their roll numbers. The examination was conducted for regular students pursuing BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA and MBA. The direct link to download the results has been mentioned below. The list of websites on which result has been uploaded and candidates can download the same has also been mentioned here. 

Anna University re exam results download: Websites to check

  1. coe1.annauniv.edu
  2. coe2.annauniv.edu
  3. aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University Result 2021: Steps to check

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Anna University/ Controller of Examination, annauniv.edu or any of the websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Re-exam Result’ section
  • OR here is the direct link to download Anna University Result 2021
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new window where they will have to enter credentials to log in
  • Candidates can then check and download Anna University Result 2021
  • Candidates are also advised to take a printout for future need

To be noted that the re-examination was held for the students who appeared in November- December 2020 exams in the month of February-March-April. The exam was then conducted in offline mode with all the SOPs and COVID 19 protocols being followed. Registered candidates are also being informed that Anna university will issue the physical copy of the mark sheet. The marksheet release date has not been announced yet, Candidates should keep a tab on the official website to be informed.

First Published:
