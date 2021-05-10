Anna University To Conduct Re-exam On May 25 In Online Open Book Mode: TN Govt

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced to cancel the exams conducted by Anna University in online proctored exam mode. Anna University had conducted the proctored online exam in the month of February 2021. However, the exam has been cancelled and the state government has ordered the university to conduct a re-exam for students.

Anna University to conduct re-exam on May 25

Anna University re-exam will be held on May 25. The government has also ordered the university not to take exam fee again. The decision to conduct the re-exam has been taken following representations received from the B.E/ B.Tech students who had failed in large number. The re-exam will be held in online open book exam mode.

No change in exam pattern,

Pre-Covid question paper system will be followed in this 3 hours online exam. Those who have cleared the February exam can also appear for this exam. As 70% of students have failed in the previous online proctored exam that was held in February, the failed attempt will not be considered as arrear. For students who failed the exam, the new Open book exam will be considered a fresh attempt.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, vice-chancellors and other authorities. Higher education minister Dr Panmudi Sunday announced the decision to conduct the re-exam for Anna University students. The decision was taken after the government received several complaints by students against malpractice in the earlier exam where only 30% of the students passed.