AP EAMCET 2021 Notification To Release On June 24, Exam In August

AP EAMCET 2021 notification will be released on June 24. The exam will be held in the month of August. Check full details and key dates here.

AP EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the exam dates for AP EAMCET 2021. As per the latest exam schedule, Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test will be held from August 19 to 25, 2021. The online registration process for EAMCET will begin on June 26, 2021. 

Candidates who have passed the class 12th exam or are awaiting results can apply for AP EAMCET 2021. The exam is held for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh govenrment. The detailed notification will be released on June 24. 

The AP EAMCET exam is conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

AP EAMCET 2021: Key Dates

  • Application begins-  June 26, 2021
  • Last date of application July 25, 2021
  • Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹500 July 26 to August 5, 2021 
  • Last date to apply with late fees of ₹1000 August 6 to August 10, 2021 
  • Date of the exam -- August 19 to August 25, 2021

