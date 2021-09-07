AP EAMCET 2021 Result To Be Declared On 8th September; Here's How To Check Results

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also known as APSCHE has announced that it is all set to release the results of the entrance exam. To be noted that the results of the entrance exam which was conducted earlier this year will be out on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

The Council had already released the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key on August 26, 2021. Candidates have already raised objections and based on that the APSCHE and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University have prepared the final answer key and also the result. The entrance test was held on multiple shifts for different papers.

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: Date and Time

The result will be declared on September 8, 2021.

The results will be announced at 10.30 am.

Most likely the rank list will also be released along with the AP EAMCET result 2021.

The counseling will start from September 18, 2021.

This year over 1.66 lakh students have appeared for the exam. Candidates who will qualify AP EAPCET 2021 will be eligible to participate in the counselling for admissions into BTech courses. The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and AP SCHE will jointly conduct the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling. The steps to check results have been mentioned below.

Steps To Check AP EAPCET Result

Candidates should visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

On the homepage, click on the link related to AP EAMCET 2021 results.

Candidates should remember that the link will only be activated post declaration of result.

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to insert login credentials.

Post doing that candidates will have to click on submit option to access their AP EAMCET 2021 result.

Post doing this the results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

AP EAMCET Results 2021: How ranks will be calculated

Candidates who took the exam will be ranked based on the EAPCET normalized marks.The candidate should secure at least 25% of the maximum marks obtained by 0.01% of top candidates. They are hereby informed that there are no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST category. The conducting body will also release a separate rank list for the candidates who have passed the supplementary examination this year. Candidates should be ready with their documents and print of application form and admit card, so that the verification process can move smoothly. In order to prepare the marksheet for students who secure the same combined score, tie-breaking criteria will be used. It means that if the tie persists, the older being given preference over the younger.