AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: When And How To Download AP EAPCET Admit Card Online

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will on Thursday release the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket. As per the official notification, the AP EAMCET 2021 admit card is scheduled to be released on August 12. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 will begin on August 19, 2021. After its release, students can download their AP EAMCET 2021 admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET 2021

AP EAMCET is also known as AP EAPCET. The exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The engineering CET will be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021. While, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET are scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 6, and 7, 2021.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The AP EAMCET 2021 is held for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government. The detailed notification was released on June 24 and can be accessed from the official website.

How to download AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021