AP ECET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens Today, See Steps To Edit The Form

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Anantapur has opened the correction window for Andhra Pradesh ECET 2021. The AP CET correction window has been opened on August 18, 2021. Candidates who have already applied for AP ECET and want to make changes can do the same by August 20, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that this is the last chance being given to them. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in to edit their application forms.

AP ECET 2021: Steps to edit application form

Registered candidates should visit the official website which is sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘Category-2 correction’

OR here is the direct link to do the corrections online

Candidates will be redirected to the AP ECET application form correction window

Candidates will have to log in using the reference ID, registration number, diploma or BSC admit card number, mobile number, and date of birth.

The previous form will be displayed on the screen, candidates are required to make the necessary changes and save the same

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the form for further reference

AP ECET 2021: Important Dates

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The evening shift will begin from 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.

Admit cards will be released on September 9 at sche.ap.gov.in

It is being expected that results will be declared on October 1, 2021.

About JNT University

On behalf of APSCHE, JNTUA has successfully conducted AP ECET since 2015. JNTUA has consistently been ranked amongst the leading technical Universities in the country. The University has initiated many schemes to assure quality education to the students, career development of faculty members, progression of students towards higher education, and generating career opportunities through the campus placement programmes in reputed organizations across the globe. The University is working dedicatedly towards the vision of producing quality technical graduates, competent teachers, scientists, and leaders in academics, research, industry, and administration.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)