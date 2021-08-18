AP ECET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens Today, See Steps To Edit The Form

Quick links:
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021: Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Anantapur has opened the correction window for Andhra Pradesh ECET 2021. The AP CET correction window has been opened on August 18, 2021. Candidates who have already applied for AP ECET and want to make changes can do the same by August 20, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that this is the last chance being given to them. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in to edit their application forms.
On behalf of APSCHE, JNTUA has successfully conducted AP ECET since 2015. JNTUA has consistently been ranked amongst the leading technical Universities in the country. The University has initiated many schemes to assure quality education to the students, career development of faculty members, progression of students towards higher education, and generating career opportunities through the campus placement programmes in reputed organizations across the globe. The University is working dedicatedly towards the vision of producing quality technical graduates, competent teachers, scientists, and leaders in academics, research, industry, and administration.