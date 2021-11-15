AP ECET Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Important Dates & Steps To Register

AP ECET counselling registration: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has started the registration for the web-based counselling for Andhra Pradesh ECET 2021. The AP ECET counselling registration has been started on Monday, November 15, 2021. Candidates should make sure to complete the registration process by November 18, 2021. For registration, candidates will have to go to the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The steps for registration as well as the important dates can be checked here.

Official notification reads, “The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma Holders in Engineering and Pharmacy & Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths) are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 15-11-2021 to 24-11-2021”

Here is the direct link to view official notification

AP ECET registration 2021: Important Dates

Registration has been started on November 15, 2021

The deadline to register for the same is November 18, 2021

Candidates who register for the web-based counselling will be able to exercise the web options between November 21 and November 23, 2021

Seat allotment will be done on November 27, 2021

Classes will begin on November 28, 2021

Official notification reads, "The allotment will be placed on 27.11.2021 after 6.00 p.m. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. The detailed instructions for options entry i.e Instructions to Candidates will be placed in home page of https://sche.ap.gov.in"

AP ECET 2021: Step by step guide for registration

Candidates will have to visit the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the registration form link

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter their ECET hall ticket number and date of birth

Candidates should submit the details and pay the processing fee. The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC) and for SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs. 600