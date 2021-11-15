AP ECET Counselling Registration Begins Today, Check Important Dates & Steps To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP ECET counselling registration: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has started the registration for the web-based counselling for Andhra Pradesh ECET 2021. The AP ECET counselling registration has been started on Monday, November 15, 2021. Candidates should make sure to complete the registration process by November 18, 2021. For registration, candidates will have to go to the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The steps for registration as well as the important dates can be checked here.
Official notification reads, “The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma Holders in Engineering and Pharmacy & Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths) are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 15-11-2021 to 24-11-2021”
Official notification reads, "The allotment will be placed on 27.11.2021 after 6.00 p.m. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. The detailed instructions for options entry i.e Instructions to Candidates will be placed in home page of https://sche.ap.gov.in"
Candidates will have to upload properly scanned documents. “The verification officers at Help Line Centres will verify the uploaded certificates by online. After verification of certificates, the verification officer may approve if all the certificates are visible and proper. Else the verification officer may ask the candidate to re-upload the certificate (only one time is allowed). Therefore the candidates are requested to verify the status of application,” the counselling notification reads.