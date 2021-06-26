AP Inter Exams 2021 Cancelled, Results To Be Declared By July 31

AP Inter exams 2021: Andhra Pradesh class 12 exam has been cancelled. Andhra Pradesh government wanted to conduct exams in July. However, they have now decided to cancel the exam after court interfered in the matter. State government's decision was announced by Audimulapu Suresh, who is Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He informed that "AP Inter 2nd Year Exams 2021 for class 12 students along with AP SSC Class 10 Exams 2021 have been cancelled."

Matter came into the limelight when Supreme Court raised concerns over the state's decision to conduct exams. Andhra Pradesh government has not decided the evaluation criteria as of now. Supreme Court has suggested seeking help from CBSE, ICSE and UGC's pattern of evaluation criteria.

AP Inter exam cancelled

With the government's order, inter exam stands cancelled. The government has also declared cancellation of class 12th exams. Government has not yet said anything on status of Class 11 or AP Inter 1st Year Exams 2021.

AP Inter Result 2021 date

Supreme Court has ordered the state to declare the results as soon as possible. However, the deadline given to the state board is 31st July 2021. Results will only be produced once the evaluation criteria is finalized. Students are requested to check the official website of the state board for regular updates.

Earlier, on June 22, 2021, the AP government had said that it does not have the option of internal assessment since SSC Result is based on grades. It further stated that it would conduct the examination in July if the conditions are conducive. On this decision, Supreme Court clearly said that it would be the state’s responsibility if there is any fatality due to AP Inter Exams 2021. SC had further asked the state to decide and file an affidavit by June 24, 2021, and present all the proofs accordingly. Nearly 5 lakh students have registered for AP Inter Exams 2021 this year.