AP Schools Reopening 2020: Andhra Pradesh Schools To Start From Sept 21 For Class 9-12

After the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh government unleashed the GO.390 guidelines for the Unlock 4.0, the school authorities have decided that the schools in Andhra Pradesh would be reopened (for those students who want to have doubt clearing session) from September 21 but only for classed 9 to 12 i.e. intermediate second year.

However, children are only allowed to go to their schools if they are outside the containment zones and have written consent from their parent or guardian. The regular classes are still closed for all classes in the state of AP till September 30th. For most classes, online or distance learning will be carried out till September month-end. Read on for the complete details on the AP schools.

Andhra Pradesh schools to reopen soon

According to GO.390 guidelines for the Unlock 4.0, 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff would be called to the schools at a specific time to get done with the online teaching or Tele counselling works. However, this would be done in the areas outside the containment zones starting from Sept. 21.

Students who reside outside the containment zones would be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis for doubts and guidance from their teachers. However, parents would have to submit a written consent for their wards to go to schools for the doubt clearing sessions.

The skill and entrepreneurship training institutes would be allowed to function from September 21st in Andhra Pradesh.

Schools reopening in India

Where Tamil Nadu is not opening their schools anytime soon, the Haryana government has decided to open schools on a trial basis.

The Haryana government has decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 to 12 in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis.

While in Delhi, following the MHA guidelines, the AAP government in Delhi extended the closure of schools in the national capital until September 30. While the schools will be reopened soon for the school staff from September 21st. The students of Class 9 to 12 can visit their schools in non-containment zones for taking guidance from their teachers with the written consent of their parents or guardian.

While the online classes for standards 9th to 12th has been cancelled by the MP board.

