AP SSC Results 2021 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Check Direct Link, Time And More Here

The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh has informed that the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Results 2021 (Standard 10) will be released on Friday at 5 PM. Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Adimulapu Suresh affirmed that he will be announcing the AP SSC result 2021 on bse.ap.gov.in. The results will be uploaded on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Results to be declared at 5 PM

Students can visit the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) website to check their scores online once the results are announced. As per the latest notice issued by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE), the AP 10th result 2021 will be declared at 5.00 pm

The Director of Government Examinations in a notice issued on Thursday stated, "It is hereby informed that the school wise results along with the 'memorandum of subject-wise performance' of students for SSC public examinations, March 2020 and June 2021 will be released by the Hon'ble minister for education, A.P, on 06.08.2021 at 5.00 pm at R&B Building Media Point, M.G. Road, Vijayawada."

Last year, the overall pass percentage in APSSC results stood at 94.88 percent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Notably, the AP SSC results, 2021 exams were cancelled in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic following the directions of the Apex Court.

The Andhra Pradesh Inter result 2021 (Standard 12) was announced on June 23 by the Minister of Education, Adimulapu Suresh. This year, as many as 5,08,672 regular and 11,165 private candidates cleared the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams.

How to check AP SSC Result 2021

Visit bse.ap.gov.in after 5 pm tomorrow

Click on the SSC result link

Enter the login details and submit

Download the marks memo

While the e-mark sheets will be available tomorrow, physical copies of marks memos will be distributed to students later.

Results prepared on alternative assessment scheme

This year, the BSEAP did not conduct Class 10 final exams. The results have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme. After the APSSC results are out, the students can download their mark sheet from the official website. Schools on the other hand can download it by using their school login credentials.

