APEPDCL Recruitment 2021: Online Application Begins For 398 Energy Assistant Posts

APEPDCL recruitment 2021: Applications are being invited for Energy Assistants vacancy. Interested candidates can check recruitment details here.

APEPDCL recruitment 2021: The Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has invited applications under its latest recruitment drive. The latest drive aims to recruit 398 APEPDCL Energy Assistants post. Interested candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, age limit and other details here. Candidates can apply online through the official link at apeasternpower.com. A total of 398 candidates will be selected for Junior Lineman Grade II posts by September 24, 2021.

Official notification reads, "Online Applications are invited from the eligible male candidates for filling up 398 Nos. ENERGY ASSISTANTS (Junior Lineman Gr. II) to work in Village/Ward Secretariats in various Districts covered in APEPDCL. Detailed notification with break-up of vacancies etc. may be viewed at APEPDCL website www.apeasternpower.com from 30.08.2021."

APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment: Important Dates

  • The recruitment announcement has been made on August 27, 2021
  • Opening date of online application August 30, 2021
  • Last date to submit application is September 24, 2021
  • Application correction window will open on September 26, 2021
  • Application correction window will close on September 28, 2021
  • Admit cards will be released on October 2, 2021
  • Last day to download admit cards is October 9, 2021
  • The exam will be conducted on October 10, 2021 
  • Scorecards will be released on October 22, 2021

APEPDCL recruitment: Eligibility Criteria & application fee

Interested candidates who want to apply for the positions must have passed matric /10th Class. ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade is also compulsory. The minimum age required is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 700 as application fees if they belong to OC/BC category. Candidates who belong to SC/ST category will be asked to pay Rs. 350 as application fees. The mode of payment accepted will be online.

Direct links

Energy Assistants: Salary

Official notification reads, "The candidates on selection and appointment will be paid Rs.15,000/- PM as consolidated pay for a period of 2 years. The selected candidates on appointment will be deployed to work in the Village Secretariats/ Ward Secretariats established in the Gram Panchayats / Wards as per G.O.Ms.No. 110, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (MDL-1) department."

How to apply

The notification says, "The candidates will have to apply online through the APEPDCL website (www.apeasternpower.com) (or) https://recruitment.apeasternpower.com from 30.08.2021 up to on or before 24.09.2021 at 17:00 Hrs. The Candidate has to login to the website https:// www.apeasternpower.com (OR) https://recruitment.apeasternpower.com and click on the link on APPLY ONE link to view the detailed notification, User Guide and Application Form. The applicants shall invariably fill all the relevant fields in the Application. Immediately on submission of application and payment of fee, the Applicant will get an acknowledgement in the form of a downloadable pdf document."

