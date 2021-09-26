APPSC To Recruit 151 Medical Officers In AYUSH Department; Check Eligibility & Age Limit

Medical officer recruitment Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released an official notification to recruit medical officers in the AYUSH department. Candidates can apply for the Medical officer recruitment AP, by visiting the official website from October 4. The recruitment drive will end on October 25 and the last date to pay application fees is October 24, 2021.

This year, the AYUSH department recruitment in Andhra Pradesh will fill a total of 151 posts, including 26 seats in Unani, 53 seats in Homeopathy, and 72 seats in Ayurveda. The selection of the candidates will be based on the Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission.

AYUSH department recruitment in Andhra Pradesh: Educational Qualification | Age Limit

For candidates applying for (Unani) Medical Officer, they must have a degree in Unani from a UGC recognized board or any state board. Having a regular course degree in Unani, both in theory and practice for a minimum of four and a half years along with a one-year compulsory internship is a requirement.

Candidates applying for the post of Homeopathy Medical Officer must have a degree in Homeopathy from a UGC recognized board or equivalent. Having a regular course degree in Homeopathy, both in theory and practice for a minimum of four and a half years, along with one-year compulsory internships,

Those candidates who are applying should not be less than 18 years old and should not be more than 42 years old.

Medical officer recruitment Andhra Pradesh: Application fee | More details

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC): At the time of filling out the application, form candidates need to pay Rs 250 for completing the application procedure, along with Rs 120 examination fee. SC/ST/BC/PH & Ex-Service Men are exempted from exam fee payment. The first-time user will have to register their names by providing all the required information. Visting the official website to complete the registration procedure.

Image: PTI