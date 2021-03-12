APSC AE Admit Card For For Assistant Engineer Post Released On Apsc.nic.in/

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card required for the Screening Test for those qualified for the Assistant Engineer post. The APSC AE Admit Card can be downloaded on its official website, for which the direct link will be provided below. Earlier this month, APSC had released the list of candidates whose applications were accepted and rejected for both the Civil and Mechanical Engineer post. It is noted that 1864 candidates (1,059 applications for AE Mechanical and 805 for AE Civil) have been selected to appear for the screening test.

APSC AE Admit Card 2021 - Step-by-step guide for downloading the APSC AE Admit Card

The screening test will be conducted on March 14, 2021, under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department vide Advt. No. 04/2020. The test is broken down into two sessions, 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM held for the subject General Studies and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering paper depending on what you've chosen. Out of all the registered candidates, four will be hired (3 Mechanical, 1 Civil) for the post of Assistant Engineer in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under the Transport Department.

Steps for Assistant Engineer Admit Card Download

Visit the official website - apsc.nic.in/ On the right side of the website, there will be a section called Latest Updates. Click on the "Download Admit Card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. vide Advt. No. 04/2020 dated 26-06-2020.' The candidate will be redirected to the e-Call letter page where they'll be required to submit their roll number. The APSC admit card will be available. The candidate must download and take a print out of the same. The candidate is likely to be asked to carry the admit card for the screening.

Direct Link for the APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Civil Post

Direct Link for the APSC AE Admit Card 2021 for Mechanical Post

Candidates are requested to follow the COVID guidelines when appearing for the Screening Test. It is advised to regularly check the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission for further notifications and clarifications regarding the exams.