APSC CCE Selection List 2020 Of Prelims Examination Released, Check Details Here

APSC CCE Selection List 2020: Assam Public Service Commission has released APSC CCE Selection List 2020. The selection list has been released for the prelims exam. Registered candidates who applied for APSC combined competitive exam can check the entire list on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The selection list states that over 75 thousand candidates have been selected for the preliminary round of the combined competitive examination. Candidates can see the steps to check the selection list from the official website here. Candidates are hereby informed that the APSC CCE Selection List 2020 will have details like student’s name, father's name, mother's name, application ID, and roll number.

Official notification reads, "It is for information to all concerned that the list of candidates whose applications have been accepted for appearing in the Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary), 2020, has been uploaded in the Commission's official website www.apsc.nic.in, along with their allotted Roll Numbers. The candidates may go through the same from the aforementioned website. Any query in this regard may be mailed to the email ID: cceapsc@gmail.com on or before 05/09/2021."

APSC CCE: Important Dates

The exam will be conducted on September 12, 2021. Exam will be conducted in two shifts namely morning and afternoon. Morning shift will begin from 10 am and will continue till 12 noon, whereas the afternoon shift will begin from 2 pm and will continue till 4 pm. Candidates who are facing any difficulty or have any queries related to APSC CCE Selection List 2020 can reach out to Assam Public Service Commission. They will have to mail their queries at cceapsc@gmail.com. Candidates should remember that the deadline to raise queries is September 5, 2021.

How to access APSC CCE Selection List 2020

Candidates should visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the 'Latest Updates' section

In that particular section, click on "List of candidates whose applications have been ACCEPTED for appearing in the Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination 2020".

Post clicking on that a PDF file will be opened on the screen which will have all the details mentioned above

Candidates are advised to cross-check and download their results

Candidates should also take a printout of the list for future reference

APSC CCE 2020: Details

The prelims exam will be held for two papers namely General Studies I and General Studies II. The exam is scheduled to be held in 31 districts across Assam. The APSC CCE exam is conducted every year by Assam Public Service Commission. This recruitment exam is conducted to fulfill the vacancies in Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise, and other posts. Interested and registered candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites for more updates.