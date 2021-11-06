APSC Results: CCE Prelims 2020 Results Out, Here's A Direct Link To Check

APSC 2020 prelim results: Assam Public Service Commission has declared the APSC Prelims Result 2020. The result which has been declared is for the combined competitive prelims exam that was conducted on September 12, 2021. This year the exam was conducted in offline mode. All those candidates who had appeared in the APSC Prelims exam 2021 in the month of September can now check their results on the official website of the commission.

The official website on which APSC Prelims Results have been uploaded is apsc.nic.in.

Candidates whose roll numbers are available on the merit list will be able to appear for the main examination. The commission is likely to declare the registration and exam date for the APSC CCE mains examination soon. However, the exact date has not been announced yet. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interview round. The roll numbers of qualified candidates are available in the merit list in serial order. The steps to download the APSC Prelims Result 2020 have been mentioned here.

APSC Prelims Result 2020: How to check APSC results?

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Important Links’ section

Then candidates will have to click on the link which reads, ‘Written/ Screening Test Result’ or the direct link - APSC Prelims Result 2020.

Click on “Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2020 Result” and download the PDF file on the re-directed new window.

Candidates should download and also take a printout of the merit list for any future reference

Here is the direct link to check

Candidates should note that the number of candidates to be called for the mains examinations would be at least eleven times the number of vacancies notified. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on the main exam. The APSC CCE exams are conducted for recruitment to the services/posts including — Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise and others. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.