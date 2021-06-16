Assam Board Exams 2021: Final Decision On Class 10th, 12th Exams On June 18, Says CM

The final decision on Assam Board exams will be taken on June 18, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Students of Assam Board class 10th and 12th have been waiting for a decision regarding their exams ever since the CBSE and other state boards cancelled their board exams. The CM, in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, announced that the final decision will be out on June 18, Friday.

Assam Board Exams 2021: Decision soon

“Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept and various other stakeholders,” the CM tweeted after the cabinet meeting.

➡️ Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept & various other stakeholders.



➡️ It was recommended by the Cabinet not to allow the exams due to prevailing #COVID19 pandemic 4/5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2021

Earlier, the chief minister Sarma had said that the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct Class 10 and 12 final exams in mid-July, if the COVID positivity rate drops below 2 per cent by July 1. The CM had also advised the students to continue their preparation for exams. The CM had hinted that the exams will be held between July 15 and 20 for two to three papers and Male and female students will write the exams on separate dates to ensure social distancing. However, if the exams could not be held, students would be promoted through school-based evaluation.

Key Decisions taken in cabinet meeting

The Assam cabinet has also approved the statutes of Madhabdev University at Narayanpur, Bhattadev University at Bajali, Pathsala, Birangana Sati Sadhani State University at Golaghat and Rabindranath Tagore University at Hojai, in the cabinet meeting today. Moreover, four new Forensic Laboratories will be set up, one each at Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh; Silchar Medical College & Hospital; Tezpur Medical College & Hospital and Bongaigaon Civil Hospital.