Assam Board Results 2021: Govt To Release Class 10th And 12th Evaluation Criteria Today

Assam Board Results 2021: Assam Board exam for class 10th and 12th was cancelled considering the COVID situation in India. Assam Board is yet to release the alternative evaluation criteria. However, the criteria for Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC class 12 and Board of Secondary Education, Assam SEBA class 10 is expected to be released later today.

Evaluation committees of Assam

For deciding Assam 10th evaluation criteria and Assam 12th evaluation criteria, two committees were set up by the State Government. As per reports, these committees did their part and have submitted their reports last week. The State Government will announce the criteria post approving the draft.

According to reports, Dr. Alok Buragohain who was Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University headed the committee for Class 10 results. It is being said that Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma, headed the committee for class 12. It is not clear as of now what exactly the committee has proposed. However, it is being predicted that 10th class results will be taken into consideration for calculating class 12th results. class 11th and 12th internal exam marks will also be considered. The committee recommended that the marks of Class 9 and pre-board examinations of the students should be considered to declare the results of the cancelled Class 10 exams.

Results by July 31

It has already been announced that the results of both these exams will be out by July 31, 2021. More than 7 lakh class 10 and 12 students were supposed to appear for the board exams this time. The state government will also announce alternatives for students who won't be satisfied with the results. Both the committees were asked to submit their suggestions for unsatisfied students. Committees have already submitted their suggestion, it has not been approved and announced yet.