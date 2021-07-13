Assam CEE 2021: Application Window To Open On July 14, Here's How To Apply

Assam CEE 2021: ASTU that is Assam Science and Technology University has announced dates for online application of entrance exam known as Common Entrance Examination, CEE 2021. The official website will start accepting apllication forms from 14th July 2021. Candidates who are interested to apply and are eligible for the same can check details on the official website astu.ac.in. Post getting approval from the State government, Assam Science and Technology University,Guwahati will conduct ASTU CEE 2021 on 29th August 2021.

ASTU CEE 2021: Important Dates

Online application portal will begin on 14th July 2021

Last date for candidates to apply online for the exams- 2nd August 2021

Online admit card will be available 15 days prior to the exam date

Exam will be held on 29th August 2021

Result is expected to be declared 10 days post the exam date

Exam details

The entrance exam will be held for a duration of three hours. It will begin at 11 am and will continue till 2 pm. The question paper will have only Multiple Choice Questions and the examination will be completely based on Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's curriculum. A total of 120 questions will be asked, which will further be divided to 40 questions each from Maths, Physics, and Chemistry. "Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1(one) mark will be deducted for every wrong answer," reads the official notification. Here is the direct link to view notification.

ASTU CEE 2021: How to apply

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Assam Science and Technology University that is https://astu.ac.in/

Further, click on the CEE 2021 online from the fill-up link

Go to the application form tab and fill up the required details in the form like name, date of birth etc.

Upload all the required documents

Pay the examination fee of Rs. 750/- through UPI or net banking

Wait till payment process is complete as portal will automatically redirect you to the submission page

Click on submit and take a printout of the form for future reference

Admit Card download

Admit card is expected to be out by 16th August 2021. Once it is available on the official website, registered candidates can download their admit cards. They will have to log in with their application number and password. For getting time to time updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website that is https://astu.ac.in/. The application form notification reads that, "Copy of Application Form or any other document should not be sent to the office. However, candidates may take printout of Application Form for his/her personal record."