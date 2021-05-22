Last Updated:

Assam HS TET Result 2021: SEBA Declares Revised Result Of Assam TET, Check Here

Assam HS TET Result 2021: SEBA has declared the revised results of Assam TET 2020. Check steps and direct link to download Assam Higher Secondary TET Result.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Assam HS TET Result

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


Assam HS TET Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the revised result of the Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (HS TET) for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). Candidates who have appeared in the HS TET can check the revised results online. They should visit the official website- ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org to check their Assam TET Result.

Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021

The Assam HS TET 2020 exam was held in offline written mode on January 10, 2021, at various exam centres of the state. Earlier, the Assam TET result was released on February 11, 2021.  Now, SEBA has released a revised result after receiving several representations from the candidates.

How to download Assam HS TET Result 2021

  • Visit the official website of SEBA- sebaonline.org
  • Click on the link that reads "HS TET Results (Revised) Link 1 & Link 2", given at the left corner of the homepage
  • A new page will be opened on your screen
  • Key in your 'Application no./ Username' and 'Password'
  • Your Assam TET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Direct link to check Assam HS TET Result 2021
  • Download and take its printout. 

 

First Published:
