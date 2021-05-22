Assam HS TET Result 2021: SEBA Declares Revised Result Of Assam TET, Check Here

Assam HS TET Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the revised result of the Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (HS TET) for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). Candidates who have appeared in the HS TET can check the revised results online. They should visit the official website- ssa.assam.gov.in or sebaonline.org to check their Assam TET Result.

Assam Higher Secondary TET Result 2021

The Assam HS TET 2020 exam was held in offline written mode on January 10, 2021, at various exam centres of the state. Earlier, the Assam TET result was released on February 11, 2021. Now, SEBA has released a revised result after receiving several representations from the candidates.

How to download Assam HS TET Result 2021