Assam Police Recruitment Board Won't Hold Tests For Other Depts Following Paper Leak Scam

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), which conducts employment tests for nearly 30 services, will no longer hold employment tests for other departments following the paper leak scam. The decision has reportedly been taken keeping in mind the forthcoming elections to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the state Assembly.

On October 10, the SLPRB said that it was cancelling the SI(UB) examination due to the leakage of the question paper, as confirmed by the authorities investigating the criminal cases. In an official press release, SLPRB Guwahati updated that it was immediately “disengaging the consortium from all ongoing processes of various recruitment examinations” basis the information. Exams conducted for recruitment to as many as 30 services, including various other forces was called off, exempting the police exams.

“Two ongoing examinations viz, the Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test for AB/UB Constable of Assam Police and Digital Viva Interview for the Special Recruitment Drive for PwD would be paused immediately,” the board informed, adding, fresh dates will be announced later.

The exams were scheduled for 10 October 2020. Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was quoted in a PTI report saying that the decision aims at maintaining law and order in the wake of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and state Assembly elections. “The reconstituted SLPRB assessed the scenario related to different recruitment tests currently entrusted on it. It was conducting recruitments for around 30 services,” he said. “With all people in SLPRB from the police force now, it will be impossible for us to conduct all these exams," Mahanta added.

SLPRB chairman resigns

A former SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar, a retired police officer and an ex-serviceman of the Haryana cadre reportedly resigned owing to the moral responsibility, a PTI report confirmed. The state government reconstituted the board and appointed Mahanta as the new chairman and ADGP (Security) Harmeet Singh as the new member secretary, along with ADGP (Training & Armed Police) L R Bishnoi and IG (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath as the members. BTR and Assembly polls are forthcoming in the next six months’ time and the state government collaborated with five universities in Assam to conduct recruitment exams.

As quoted by PTI, DGP Guwahati said, “Given the current law and order scenario, the SLPRB will only be able to carry forward the recruitment process of various posts under Assam Police, Directorate of Home Guards and Civil Defence, and Office of the IG-Prisons.”

(Image Credit: Twitter/ Assam Police)