Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 Has Been Released For 1230 Posts, Check Steps Here

Assam Rifles hall ticket has been released for the written exam, physical efficiency test as well as skill test for Group B and C posts. The admit card has been released for the exam which is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2021. The exam will be conducted at five designated examination venues in Assam and Nagaland. All those candidates who registered themselves and have applied for Assam Rifles Group B and C posts can now download their admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website that is assamrifles.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be hired for vacant posts of Clerk, Personal Assistant, Cook, Male Safai, Lineman Field & Electrical Fitter Signal, Engineer Equipment Mechanic and Electrician Mechanic Vehicle etc. Candidates must know that Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document that they need to carry to appear for the exam. Along with admit card, they will also have to carry valid ID proof. Candidates should also carry an educational certificate, qualifying exam mark sheets, typing test certificate, domicile certificate, and discharge certificate on the day of examination. The steps to download admit card has been mentioned below.

Assam Rifles Admit Card 2021: Steps to download here

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘You can take a print out of your Acknowledgement directly from, Reprint Form’

Candidates will then have to enter credentials such as ID number, email ID, date of birth, and captcha code to log in on a new window.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details and take a printout of the call letter for any future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1230 vacancies will be filled for various trades of Assam Rifles. Candidates must note that the recruitment drive would take around 20 to 30 days to complete. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about exam.