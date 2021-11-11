AU Entrance Result 2021 Declared By UGAT, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Allahabad University Entrance Result 2021: Allahabad University has released the AU entrance results. Allahabad University results have been released for the Undergraduate Aptitude Test, UGAT. Candidates must know that the results have been released only for two subjects which are BSc biology and BSc Mathematics. The result has been released for examination that was conducted between October 18 to 30, 2021. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website, aupravesh2021.com.

Candidates can now access their results using the individual login ID and password. Allahabad University will be releasing the results of other subjects by the end of this week. The steps to check results have been mentioned here. Over 50,000 candidates had appeared for more than 7,000 seats available under Under Graduate courses. Allahabad University Admit Card 2021 is for UGAT exams that will be held in offline mode on two days – October 20 and 21, 2021. As per the schedule that was released, some exams were conducted for a duration of 2 hours, while others were held for 2 hours 10 minutes

AU Entrance Result 2021: Steps to check here

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Allahabad University, AU at allduniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission 2021’ or ‘AU Pravesh’ portal available

Select ‘UGAT (BA, BSc, BCom, and BFA)’ and click on ‘Proceed’ on a new re-directed window

Candidates will then have to enter login ID and password to sign in to the individual candidate’s portal.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen, candidates should take its printout for any future reference

Here is the direct link to view Allahabad University Entrance Result 2021

To be noted that the AU UGAT 2021 admit cards were released on October 15, 2021. The counselling process for UGAT 2021 will be conducted in offline mode. The details will be announced in due course. The allotment of seats will be based entirely on results and choices filled by the selected candidates. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated.