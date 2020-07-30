B.Ed Admit Card: UP B.Ed Admit Card 2020 Download Is Live, Find Direct Links & Guidelines

B.Ed admit card has been released on the official website of the University of Lucknow. Students who have appeared for the examinations can log in and avail them using the registration number and passwords. The links for the website is here- https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/. As per the guidelines set by the university, the examinations will be conducted across 15 cities and over 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations of UP B.Ed 2020. The notification also revealed the dates of the UP B.Ed 2020 that is from the first week of August 2020. The admit cards will be available through online download only and candidates must make sure to have a copy of UP B.Ed admit card while appearing for the exams.

UP B.Ed admit card download is live now

Snippet Credits: University of Lucknow Website

Also Read | DUET 2020: Delhi University Entrance Exam Likely To Be Conducted From Sept 6 To 11

Students are advised to reach the examination centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. They must be wearing masks and hand gloves and follow all social distancing norms. Students are also urged to not congregate at one place. Students must carry the necessary items for the exams as the exchange of any items in the examination centre will not be allowed.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Various Entrance Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19

How to download B.Ed admit card 2020?

Copy the link https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/ and paste on the search bar for UP B.Ed admit card download. Click enter, you will be redirected to the UP B.Ed admit card homepage. You will see enter ID and Password tabs. There will be space to type your credentials. Enter all the required details as you received while you were filling the forms for B.Ed admit card 2020. Click enter login and it will lead to the UP B.Ed admit card download page. Check all the correct details in your B.Ed admit card 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for UP B.Ed admit card.

Snippet Credits: UP B.Ed admit card University of Lucknow.

On the day of the examinations of UP B.Ed 2020 students must carry the following to avoid any discrepancies:

UP B.Ed 2020 Admit Card. The government recognised ID card. One photocopy of the ID proof. One passport photo same as the one in the UP B.Ed 2020 admit card.

Also Read | 600 Parents Booked In Kerala For Flouting COVID Rules As Wards Take KEAM Entrance Exam

Make sure that all the below particulars are mentioned in the UP B.Ed admit card

Name of Exam Name Registration Number Roll Number Date of Birth Examination Center Date of Examination Time of Exam

Also Read | Israelis Block Entrance To Parliament Amid Intense Protests