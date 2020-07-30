B.Ed Admit Card: UP B.Ed Admit Card 2020 Download Is Live, Find Direct Links & Guidelines

B.Ed admit card has been released on the official website of the University of Lucknow. Students who have appeared for the examinations can log in and avail them using the registration number and passwords. The links for the website is here- https://www.lkouniv.ac.in/. As per the guidelines set by the university, the examinations will be conducted across 15 cities and over 4.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations of UP B.Ed 2020. The notification also revealed the dates of the UP B.Ed 2020 that is from the first week of August 2020. The admit cards will be available through online download only and candidates must make sure to have a copy of UP B.Ed admit card while appearing for the exams.
Also Read | DUET 2020: Delhi University Entrance Exam Likely To Be Conducted From Sept 6 To 11
Students are advised to reach the examination centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute hassles. They must be wearing masks and hand gloves and follow all social distancing norms. Students are also urged to not congregate at one place. Students must carry the necessary items for the exams as the exchange of any items in the examination centre will not be allowed.
Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Various Entrance Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19
Also Read | 600 Parents Booked In Kerala For Flouting COVID Rules As Wards Take KEAM Entrance Exam
Also Read | Israelis Block Entrance To Parliament Amid Intense Protests