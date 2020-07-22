DUET 2020: Delhi University Entrance Exam Likely To Be Conducted From Sept 6 To 11

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 is likely to be held from September 6 to September 11, 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release a detailed schedule for the same.

"All aspirant desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from September 6, 2020, to Sept 11, 2020. The detailed schedule will follow," a statement by the Delhi University read.

Applicants can look over the respective bulletin of the information uploaded on the University website to check the eligibility and the courses for which the entrance test will be conducted. Applicants file up the registration for the relevant courses and once done, information related to selected courses and entrance test centre preferences cannot be changed.

DUET 2020

The DUET 2020 application fee for various courses is Rs 750 for general category students and Rs 300 for reserved category. Applicants need to visit the official website du.ac.in to register for the entrance test for the desired programmes. The registration fees for merit-based courses is Rs 350 for general category students and Rs 100 for reserved category students in a merit-based category.

The examination, aimed at testing candidates’ aptitude, will last for two hours with maximum marks of 100. It will a LAN-based online test and will have multiple-choice questions. Four marks will be rewarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. In the university, most of the courses take in the new batch with a combination of Class 12th marks or the merit list quota. However, some courses still require the entrance test as a qualification.

DUET 2020 Entrance is required for several postgraduate courses including MA Journalism, MSc Mathematics Education, MA Buddhist Studies, MA Linguistics, MEd, MSc Bio-Physics, MTech Microwave Electronics, Master of operational Research, MSc Forensic Science, MA Russian, MA Japanese, and MA Social Work among others.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image for representation)