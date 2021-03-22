Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: 150 Generalist Officer Vacancies Available

Earlier today, the Bank of Maharashtra released a notification stating the commencement of recruitment for the post of Generalist Officer. The application process will be through online mode on their official website, with the last date of submission being April 6, 2021. Following are the details regarding the Bank of Maharashtra recruitment notification, online application, eligibility criteria, selection process, etc.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021

As per the notification, a total of 150 vacancies exist for the post of Generalist Officer. The candidates must be 25 to 85 years of age to be qualified for the post. Reserved categories have an advantage at age relaxation as per Government guidelines. Interested candidates need to fulfil the following criteria to be qualified for selection.

The applicant must have a Bachelor's degree with 60% marks in all semesters in any discipline. SC/ST/OBC/PwBD require 55% marks. The passing of JAIIB & CAIIB will be considered a bonus. The applicant must have 3 years of work experience as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Branch Head in credit-related areas is preferable.

As for the online application, the applicant must first register/login to the website (direct link attached below) to begin the process. After filling in the credentials, a provisional registration number and password will be generated. Once that's out of the way, the application form will appear on the screen with personal details required to be filled in. Next, upload scanned copies of the documents mentioned on the form, after which the form will be headed towards verification. Click on the preview tab and go through the application for the last time thoroughly before clicking the submit button. Download the application form for future reference.

After the formalities of the application process are completed, the qualified candidate will have to appear for an online examination that will be conducted through IBPS for 150 marks. After successfully passing it, the candidate will then be interviewed in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The interview round is allocated with 100 marks. Together, the marks will be converted into 60:40. The examination dates haven't been provided yet, hence the applicant is advised to keep checking the official website for future updates.

Direct link to the Bank of Maharashtra recruitment notification

Direct link to the online application