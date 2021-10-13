Last Updated:

BCECE LE 2021 Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

BCECE LE 2021 Result has been declared on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards.

BCECE LE 2021 Result

BCECE LE 2021 Result: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board also known as BCECE has released the BCECE Lateral Entry (LE) 2021 examination result. The BCECE Lateral Entry result has been declared on Wednesday, October 13 in the second half. The results that have been released are for all three groups BCECE (LE) engineering BCECE (LE) paramedical, and BCECE (LE) pharmacy degree programmes. Candidates can check their scorecards by clicking on the result link available on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. the steps to check scorecards have been attached here.

In order to check BCECE LE result, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. Along with the result, the BCECE LE 2021 merit list has also been released on BCECEB official website. Here is the direct link to check the results.

BCECE LE 2021 Result: Steps To Check

  • Candidates should visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, look for BCECE LE 2021 result link and click on it
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to key in the above-mentioned details like roll number and date of birth
  • The BCECE LE 2021 result cum rank card will appear on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the same and download it
  • Candidates are also advised to take a print out for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to view official notice

To be noted that all the students who qualified the examination will be eligible to apply for the BCECE LE 2021 counselling. However, the counselling dates have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to check the counselling dates. By clearing Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE), candidates become eligible t admission to various professional courses in different engineering, medical and agriculture colleges under the government of Bihar. The exam is conducted by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

