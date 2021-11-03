BHU Answer Key 2021: UET, PET Answer Keys And Response Sheet Released; Direct Link Here

BHU Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) of Banaras Hindu University on November 3, 2021. Along with the answer keys, NTA has also released a question paper and response sheet for both UG and PG entrance examinations. Students who participated in the examination can check the answer keys on the official website: bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can raise an objection within 15 days. The applicable fee to object is Rs. 200 per question. The offline entrance examination was conducted by the University on September 28, which concluded on October 9, 2021.

BHU Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download BHU UET, PET answer keys and raise objections

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Banaras Hindu University - bhuet.nta.nic.in , to download the BHU UET, PET answer keys, and file objections.

STEP 2: Now, go to the 'News & Events' section available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Click on the link that reads, "View/Challenge OMR & Answer Key of BHU 2021".

STEP 4: Fill in the application number and password or the application number and DOB to log in.

STEP 5: Go over the answer keys, question paper, and response sheet and download them.

STEP 6: Print a copy of the BHU Answer Keys 2021 for future use.

STEP 7: Alternatively, click on the direct link given here - BHU UET Answer Key 2021 or BHU PET Answer Key 2021.

BHU Answer Keys: Official Notice | More details

According to the official notice, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly." If candidates have any questions about the answer keys, they can call the NTA helpline at 01140759000 or email the NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in. It is strictly recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

